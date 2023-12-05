US Bancorp DE Has $121,000 Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.51. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $38.37.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Insider Activity at Live Oak Bancshares

In related news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

