US Bancorp DE Has $124,000 Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 37.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $618,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.50 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.10 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Helios Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.