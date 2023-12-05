US Bancorp DE Has $126,000 Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of WOLF opened at $40.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.65. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.35 and a 52 week high of $87.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

