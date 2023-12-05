US Bancorp DE Has $130,000 Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $655,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Colliers International Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $131.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.38 and a 52 week high of $129.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

