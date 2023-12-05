US Bancorp DE Has $137,000 Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

SMAR stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.86. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,815 shares of company stock worth $9,566,415 over the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

