US Bancorp DE Has $145,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $180,770,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,750,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,100,000 after buying an additional 938,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,203,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $519,453,000 after buying an additional 858,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,344,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,203,000 after buying an additional 685,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 1.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 493.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.