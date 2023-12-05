US Bancorp DE Has $147,000 Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3,499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PDM opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

