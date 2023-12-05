US Bancorp DE Has $149,000 Stock Holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBWM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 108,389 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $593.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.79.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $58.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercantile Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

