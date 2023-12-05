US Bancorp DE Has $151,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 73.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,414 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,954,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,071,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after buying an additional 64,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 54,342 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 41,644 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

