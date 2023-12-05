US Bancorp DE Has $154,000 Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $1,658,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $73.62 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $823.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

