US Bancorp DE Has $160,000 Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 420.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after acquiring an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,944,000. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

ASR stock opened at $231.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.26 and a 200-day moving average of $258.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $314.48.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.75 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $371.57 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $5.7115 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

