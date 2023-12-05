US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,739 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 196.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,206,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,693 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,465,000 after purchasing an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 43.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,055,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,531,000 after purchasing an additional 925,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after purchasing an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

H has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.49 per share, for a total transaction of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H stock opened at $119.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $88.01 and a 52-week high of $127.80.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

