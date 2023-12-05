US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IYY stock opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.09. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.63 and a fifty-two week high of $112.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

