US Bancorp DE Lowers Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,317 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Union were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Western Union by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Western Union by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WU opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

