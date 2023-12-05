US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Radian Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 929.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 108,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RDN. Barclays initiated coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.20%.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Articles

