US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,220 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,949,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,606,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,138 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 25.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,641,000 after acquiring an additional 506,588 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $26,744,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.92.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

