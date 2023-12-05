US Bancorp DE Purchases 789 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,999,000 after buying an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,161,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after buying an additional 146,292 shares during the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 42.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 97.37%.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.