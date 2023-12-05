US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,675,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,281,000 after acquiring an additional 20,482 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after acquiring an additional 271,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 789,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,394.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total transaction of $90,297.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock valued at $359,259 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGT stock opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.77. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.69 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

