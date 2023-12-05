US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ossiam lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 238.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

