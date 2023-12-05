US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.84.

ZM opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total value of $654,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 16,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $1,070,664.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,890.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,327. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

