US Bancorp DE Sells 1,771 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Semtech were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,314 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1,088.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,196 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after purchasing an additional 722,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after purchasing an additional 716,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,994,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Semtech from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

SMTC stock opened at $16.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $464,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.83 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

