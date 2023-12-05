US Bancorp DE Sells 220 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 14,739 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

ONEQ opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.