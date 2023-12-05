US Bancorp DE Sells 2,730 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Weibo were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Weibo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 273,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 157,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 19,841 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Weibo by 1,821.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 777,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 737,230 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Weibo by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 263,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 853,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.44. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $442.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.17 million. Weibo had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.52.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

