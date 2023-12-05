US Bancorp DE Sells 3,872 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 101.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $735.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $172.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMXI. UBS Group started coverage on International Money Express in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on International Money Express from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading

