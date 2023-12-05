US Bancorp DE Sells 500 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CDAY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CDAY opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2,318.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.62 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM



Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

