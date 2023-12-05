US Bancorp DE Sells 985 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Griffon were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GFF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the first quarter worth $299,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Griffon by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 16.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 13.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Griffon by 54.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GFF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of GFF opened at $49.92 on Tuesday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $50.01. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $641.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Griffon declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

