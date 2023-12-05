US Bancorp DE Takes $142,000 Position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNT stock opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.14 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. POINT Biopharma Global had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

