US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRKL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

Insider Transactions at Brookline Bancorp

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BRKL opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $913.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $89.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

