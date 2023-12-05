US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,762,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,069,000 after buying an additional 3,557,876 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,633 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3,529.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,308,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,875 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $14.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

