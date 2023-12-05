US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 199.7% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.19.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

