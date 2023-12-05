USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 7,159 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,749,904.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20.

USAC opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 1,400.00%.

USAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

