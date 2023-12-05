Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Varonis Systems traded as high as $43.68 and last traded at $43.39, with a volume of 109801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.08.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,197,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,915,000 after acquiring an additional 77,496 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 177,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

