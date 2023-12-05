Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) CFO John P. Kiernan Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Veeco Instruments Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.73. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 166,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 37.9% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 272,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 12.9% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 67.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its position in Veeco Instruments by 17.9% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

