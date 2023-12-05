Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Verint Systems by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $145,375.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $145,375.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,080,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $261,144 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -245.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verint Systems

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

