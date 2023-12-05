Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,020.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of ZTR opened at $5.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.06%.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

