Waterdrop (WDH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 7th. Analysts expect Waterdrop to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE WDH opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $449.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of -0.51. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 177.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87,596 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Waterdrop from $3.20 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

