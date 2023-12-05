Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 138.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,583 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.05% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 20.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of WERN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.84. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $50.31.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

