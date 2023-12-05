Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAB. Stephens lifted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In related news, VP Kristine Kubacki sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.19, for a total transaction of $131,431.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,559.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $119.95 on Tuesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $91.89 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.94.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Free Report

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.