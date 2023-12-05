Wintrust Investments LLC Has $12.59 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $123,733,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

