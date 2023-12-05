Wisconsin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $63,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

