WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading 0% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.34 and last traded at $50.33. 5,420,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 4,097,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.32.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

