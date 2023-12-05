Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.63.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Wix.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

WIX stock opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -622.85 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $393.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wix.com will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Wix.com by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Wix.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 16,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

