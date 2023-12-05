WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Director Michael J. Donahue Sells 3,148 Shares of Stock

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Donahue sold 3,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $126,864.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

WSFS stock opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $255.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSFS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 225,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 44.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 25.5% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

