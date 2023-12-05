Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.
Xenetic Biosciences Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.43. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 188.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Xenetic Biosciences
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.