Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87. 857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 13,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $5.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.75.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.43. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 188.83% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc ( NASDAQ:XBIO Free Report ) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

