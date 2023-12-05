XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,436,000 after purchasing an additional 367,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in XPO by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after acquiring an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in XPO by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in XPO by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,644,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,044,000 after acquiring an additional 896,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after acquiring an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J Wes Frye bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $119,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Evercore ISI raised XPO from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on XPO from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPO from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

XPO opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

