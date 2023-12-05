YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $32.10 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 246,229 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Wealth raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,244,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 96,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,020,979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,390,375,000 after acquiring an additional 554,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $149.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

