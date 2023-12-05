Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $5.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $21.55 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.86.

Read Our Latest Report on TDY

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $409.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.35. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $364.98 and a one year high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $698,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $140,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total transaction of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610 in the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.