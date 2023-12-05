Zacks Research Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.61. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $137.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

