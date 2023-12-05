Zacks Research Weighs in on Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $157.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

