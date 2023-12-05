ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Critical Survey

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Free Report) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZTE and Sampo Oyj’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60 Sampo Oyj $8.66 billion 2.53 $1.50 billion $1.27 17.17

Sampo Oyj has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZTE. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sampo Oyj, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sampo Oyj pays out 66.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZTE and Sampo Oyj, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Sampo Oyj 1 1 2 0 2.25

Risk & Volatility

ZTE has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo Oyj has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sampo Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04% Sampo Oyj N/A 12.43% 2.92%

Summary

Sampo Oyj beats ZTE on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance. Sampo Oyj was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

